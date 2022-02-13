Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 9.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Offerpad stock traded down 0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching 3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,759. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.48.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. Research analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

