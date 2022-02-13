OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Up to $22.24

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $22.95. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 11 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.