Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OCDGF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

