Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 242,381 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.