NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.2 days.

NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.