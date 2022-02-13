Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
