Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

