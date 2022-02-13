Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $14.06 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

