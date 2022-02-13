Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $14.06 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
