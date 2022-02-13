Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

NUO stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

