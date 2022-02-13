Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

NRK stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

