Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 1,034.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,345. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
