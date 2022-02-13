Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 1,034.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,345. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 392,894 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.