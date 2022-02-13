Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.