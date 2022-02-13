Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Up 129.3% in January

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the January 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

