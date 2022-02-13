Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Desjardins

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Northland Power stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

