NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

