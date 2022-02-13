NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,414 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

