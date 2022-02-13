NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $473.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.37 and a 200-day moving average of $606.84. The company has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

