NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 2.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $59,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $63.98.

