NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,209.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,196 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,521,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,842,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

