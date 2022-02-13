NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 91,200 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 91,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

