Norish (LON:NSH) Trading 775% Higher

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH) traded up 775% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.37). 14,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company has a market cap of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.
Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)
