Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $$51.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

