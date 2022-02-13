Non-Fungible Yearn 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,249.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $951,163.91 and $2,249.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00025114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,000 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

