Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Nielsen stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.