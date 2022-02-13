NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478,375 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 309,800 shares of company stock valued at $627,156.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.