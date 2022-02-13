NFT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,969.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $31,969.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00104665 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

