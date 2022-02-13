NEXT (NEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,489.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $592,863.29 and approximately $2,489.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00297833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

