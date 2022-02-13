Nexo Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $5.88 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00004861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00104621 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.