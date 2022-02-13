Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.30, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 8,209,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.