Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.93 EPS.

Newell Brands stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

