Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 138,831 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

