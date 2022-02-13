New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

