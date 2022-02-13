New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

