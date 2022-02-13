New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 221.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

