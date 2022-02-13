NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the January 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NURO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.