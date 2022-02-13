Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 996,761 shares.The stock last traded at $83.28 and had previously closed at $79.60.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

