Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 18,188 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.54 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

