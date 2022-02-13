Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

