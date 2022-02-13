Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.55 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

