Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.06 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

