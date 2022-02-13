Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 72,468 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,468 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,997,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

