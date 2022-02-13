Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 29,802 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

