Needham & Company LLC Trims Model N (NYSE:MODN) Target Price to $34.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

