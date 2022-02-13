Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $39,714.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,831,399 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

