Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) by 287.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,018 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $20,200,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NAUT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.