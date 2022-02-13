Natixis Purchases New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 237,733 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

