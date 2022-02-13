Natixis Invests $1.42 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

