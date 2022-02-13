Natixis Invests $1.10 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Natixis acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,179 shares of company stock worth $2,695,832 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.66 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

