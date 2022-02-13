Natixis Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

