Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NSSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,219. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

