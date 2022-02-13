Naka Bodhi Token Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $621,660.85 and $29,310.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06898771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.92 or 0.99909216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

